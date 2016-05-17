Meyer Sound Expands Sales Team with New Vertical Market Positions

Andy Willcox, Sales Manager, Residential Systems, Meyer Sound



Meyer Sound has expanded its global sales team with three new hires: Andy Willcox as sales manager of residential systems; Daniel Rivera as sales specialist for the house of worship market; and Antonio Manzo as sales director of Mexico. The new hires will help Meyer Sound to build on vertical markets worldwide.

Andy Willcox will connect Meyer Sound products and technologies to a growing market for private cinemas and premium distributed systems in residences for high-net-worth clients. Willcox comes to Meyer Sound with three decades of experience in the residential AV market, both as an owner of a Midwestern systems integration firm and as vice president of sales and business Ddvelopment at CINEAK, a leading supplier of furnishings for private cinemas. He served on the board of directors and executive board of CEDIA, serving as president of the organization from 2005 to 2006.



Daniel Rivera, Sales Specialist, House of Worship Market, Meyer Sound

Los Angeles native Daniel Rivera will leverage his experience in media production leadership and marketing roles at Oasis Church in Hollywood, as well as two years working in pro AV distribution. Rivera brings to his new role a first-hand understanding of the demands of the worship environment, and will work with end users, consultants, and system integrators to tailor Meyer Sound technologies for worship facilities’ particular audio requirements.

“Creating these two vertical market positions reflects Meyer Sound’s long-standing commitment to understanding customers’ needs from their perspective,” says Antonio Zacarias, Meyer Sound’s vice president of worldwide sales. “Andy and Daniel know what’s truly important to customers in their respective markets, and that’s the key to building lasting relationships.”

Heading the sales team in Mexico, Antonio Manzo brings to Meyer Sound more than 25 years of experience in the music and pro audio industries. For nearly 22 years he worked at Yamaha Corporation of Mexico, taking on new market development in the company’s sales and marketing department.