Meyer Sound Compass 3.0 System Control and Monitoring

Meyer Sound has released version 3.0 of its Compass software program. Compass 3.0 provides a centralized platform for controlling the new Compass RMS remote monitoring system, in addition to the Galileo and Galileo Callisto loudspeaker management systems and CAL column array loudspeakers.

Compass 3.0 will be shown on the Meyer Sound booth 1143 at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando.