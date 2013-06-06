Meyer Sound Compass 3.0 System Control and Monitoring

Meyer Sound has released version 3.0 of its Compass software program. Compass 3.0 provides a centralized platform for controlling the new Compass RMS remote monitoring system, in addition to the Galileo and Galileo Callisto loudspeaker management systems and CAL column array loudspeakers.
Compass 3.0 will be shown on the Meyer Sound booth 1143 at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando.
- The streamlined user interface in Compass 3.0 makes achieving flawless system performance much easier, even when working with complex loudspeaker configurations and prohibitive time constraints. Compass 3.0 is available for free download from the Meyer Sound website.
- With the remote monitoring control interface moved to Compass 3.0, Compass RMS allows users to perform mute, solo, and wink ID functions and monitor more than a dozen loudspeaker performance parameters much more efficiently. Compass RMS supports both Windows and Mac operating systems and is backwards compatible with all Meyer Sound loudspeakers equipped with an RMS module. Use of Compass RMS with the Compass 3.0 software requires RMServer, the new purpose-built network hardware that hosts the loudspeaker status reporting functions.