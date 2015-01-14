Meyer Sound CAL Is First AVnu-Certified Speaker

Meyer Sound's CAL column array loudspeakers are the first loudspeaker products to receive the AVnu certification by AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) devices for interoperability. This certification is the global seal given to devices that have implemented the IEEE AVB standards and passed AVnu Alliance's rigorous testing for interoperability and compliance. CAL can be heard live at the Meyer Sound stand at the 2015 ISE trade show in Amsterdam.

Meyer Sound's CAL column array loudspeakers

CAL is widely recognized for setting a new standard for coverage control and sonic precision in steerable column arrays. Now with the AVnu certification, CAL provides seamless interoperability with AVnu-certified AVB devices from other vendors to simplify network implementation for the user, while offering numerous advantages of the open IEEE AVB standards.

For specifiers and integrators, CAL with AVnu-certified AVB streamlines the network infrastructure by combining audio signal transmission with system control and monitoring using industry-standard structured cabling such as CAT5e and CAT6. This introduces unprecedented time and cost savings compared to traditional analog and digital signal distribution, while significantly simplifying network implementation and future reconfiguration. In addition, AVB eliminates shortcomings in legacy proprietary networking solutions and provides precise timing synchronization with guaranteed bandwidth.

"Meyer Sound embraces technology that yields superior audio performance and operating simplicity for our customers," said Luke Jenks, Director of Product Management at the company. "By aggressively addressing the issue of interoperability through AVnu certification, we have taken an important step to help customers create end-to-end AV networks that are easier to plan and less costly to install."

The AVnu certification program is conducted by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), a third-party testing house that has also worked with the Wi-Fi Alliance and other industry consortia. Other products that have received AVnu certification include the AVB hardware and software reference platform from XMOS, switches from Extreme Networks, and more.