Meyer Sound Bolsters Marketing Team with Two New Hires

Meyer Sound has added two members to its Berkeley, CA in-house marketing team, Amy Huson as director of marketing, business and programs, and Jane Eagleson as public relations manager.

Amy Huson

Working closely with sales and business development, Huson will take responsibility for a variety of key marketing areas, including the international trade show program, lead generation, channel support efforts, vertical market strategies, and website initiatives. Eagleson will be the primary contact for pro audio trade media, support mainstream media outreach, and drive content development.



Additionally, Rachel Archibald expands her role to become director of marketing, corporate and brand. Archibald will assume responsibility for leadership in the areas of product marketing, advertising, development of brand collateral, as well as corporate brand experience. Working under the leadership of Karen Ames, vice president of marketing and communications, this team of seasoned professionals adds depth to the company's global marketing initiatives.



"Amy and Jane bring rich experience to our team as we grow the marketing function at Meyer Sound," said Ames. "The marketing team is evolving to better meet the needs of both the company and its customers as our robust product line grows and expands into new markets."