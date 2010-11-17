Product Spotlight: November 2010

Gepco Custom Panels

Gepco’s custom panels are made to user specifications in flat, flanged, or chassis configurations and can be ordered blank, preloaded with connectors, or prewired/ harnessed with cable to simplify installation. For complete connector customization, panels can be punched and loaded with an extensive array of audio, video, networking, and fiber connectors. Gepco custom panels are fabricated from aluminum, steel, or stainless steel in a variety of colors, paint, or anodized finishes. Engraving, laser etching, and custom silkscreening options complete the customized interface.

Liberty AV EZ-Flex Turret

Liberty AV’s EduLinx system features an enhanced interface called the EZ-Flex Turret. Employing a 26 AWG rotatable design that offers more stability while causing less stress on the cabling and connections, the articulating connector is fully self-contained. More compact and easier to install, the EZ-Flex Turret makes the task of tying cable runs into a standard wall box less time-consuming and more efficient, while eliminating the stress associated with the sharp bends that often result with the use of traditional connectors.

Crestron DM-CBL-8G-P

Crestron DM-CBL-8G-P cable provides a single-cable wiring solution designed specifically for DigitalMedia 8G systems. It is a high-bandwidth, shielded twistedpair cable containing four twisted pairs with overall double shielding and plenum-rated jacket. The high-quality foil and braid shield ensures low EMI/ RFI interference in transporting uncompressed high-definition digital video, audio, and ethernet. Each cable run can be up to 330 feet, supporting 1080p HD video with Deep Color and 1920x1200 computer signals. Some DM 8G STP devices may even be powered over this cable, eliminating the need for additional power supplies and wiring.

Atlona AT-HD-V40RS

The Atlona AT-HD-V40SRS is a solution for those who need to extend HDMI signal for a long distance over a single Cat-5 or Cat-6 cable. The Atlona HDMI Extender can handle 3D HD standards, as well as the HDMI 1.3 standard- and high-resolutions up to 1080p at up to 110 feet and 1080i up to 200 feet. Atlona’s HD-V40SRS is an HDMI balun system designed to use a single Cat-5 or Cat-6 wire to pass full 1080p at 36bits of color with 10.1 multichannel audio. The HD-V40SRS features multiple modes for multi channel audio, EDID management, and DVI functions.

BTX ProBlox-D

The ProBlox-D all-in-one connector system is a field-terminatable system that incorporates multiple data, HD video, audio, and control signals in a single connector to save installers time during setup. The ProBlox-D contains two Cat-5e connectors along with 16 HD video and 18 audio and control contacts, simplifying the setup for AV applications in classrooms, houses of worship, conference rooms, or any setting where multiple signals of different formats need to be delivered to a single connection point. The addition of the Cat- 5e components takes advantage of all the signals, including HDMI, DVI, and VGA that can now effectively be run over one or two Cat-5e cables.

Windy City Wire RackPack

Windy City Wire’s RackPack Field Systems Solution provides value beyond the wire. This system allows integrators to transport and install more cable in less time, with fewer technicians, and it comes with a money-back guarantee. The RackPack is a free spinning reel of cable that is placed in a RackPack carton. Users have the ability to rack multiple Rack- Packs together allowing for more efficient cable pulls.

HaiVision Makito

HaiVision’s Makito encoding system delivers low-latency, full-frame-rate H.264 encoding of HD video up to 1080p60, or computer graphics resolutions up to 1280x1024 75Hz (SXGA). The Makito incorporates HiLo-Streaming, the ability to encode once and emit both high- and low-bandwidth streams simultaneously, and Multi-Streaming, the ability to send streams with different IP encapsulation to different destinations. When integrated with the Furnace IP video system, the Makito also distributes 100-percent secure and robust video. The Makito H.264 decoder supports video up to 1080p60. When paired with the Makito HD H.264 encoder, this system provides lowlatency decoding and efficient delivery of HD video via HD-SDI or HDMI output.

AMX Vision2

Vision2 from AMX provides a fully integrated video-capture, management and broadcast system for organizations that want a comprehensive IP video delivery solution. Its browser-based functionality allows organizations to build a complete video communications infrastructure around a fully integrated product. Mediasite Link allows customers to access all their video and audio content managed by Vision2, plus they can use the same interface as a portal to Mediasite by Sonic Foundry. Other features include website integration, support for MP3 audio, access to external unmanaged content, Producer support for live content, H.264 support, the ability to specify unmanaged MPEG or WMV live channels, and support for additional third-party encoders in addition to the AMX MAX-CSE Encoder.

Sonic Foundry Mediasite 5.4 And ML Recorder

Sonic Foundry’s new Mediasite ML Recorder has a slimmer profile, wide screen and plenty of professional-grade webcasting muscle in a compact package. The ML is ready in minutes to capture and stream rich media presentations that combine high-quality audio, video, and DVI/VGA images. Shedding more than eight pounds since the previous ML model, the new ML Recorder weighs in at only 13.5 pounds. As a complement to the ML Recorder, Sonic Foundry released Mediasite 5.4 with a redesigned recording interface, integrated automated closed captioning, and multicast support for Silverlight and additional encoding profiles.

Jupiter SVS-8

Jupiter Systems’ line of Jupiter SVS- 8 streaming video systems provides a compact, hardware-based solution for decoding and displaying digital video streams on a Jupiter display wall or in standalone applications. The SVS-8 supports a mixture of camera, NVR and DVR vendors, including installations with mixed transport and encoding methods. Supported video encoding standards include MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, and MJPEG. The SVS-8 can decode multiple encoding formats simultaneously. In addition the SVS-8 supports unicast and multicast streams, as well as the RTP, RTCP, RTSP, SAP, TCP, and UDP protocols, among others.

Polycom RSS 4000

Polycom’s RSS 4000 is a centralized server for recording, streaming, and archiving multimedia conferences. It uses a videoconferencing network as the production source for videos such as training modules, CEO broadcasts, town hall sessions, knowledge sharing, compliancy, project managements, and mass communications.

Atlona HDAiR

Atlona Technologies’ HDAiR USB-to- HDMI wireless converter allows any user with a computer to connect wirelessly to any HDTV or VGA monitor. HDAiR uses Ultra wide band (UWB) frequencies to transmit audio and video signal, and now includes point-to-multi-point and Macintosh compatibility. HDAiR has the ability to output audio in both 3.5mm analog, as well as embedded on the HDMI output. Users can connect up to four receivers to a single transmitter, making it even more beneficial in educational environments, as well as localized digital signage and retail. The new AT-HDAiR is capable of extending any computer wirelessly from the display at lengths up to 30 feet with HDTV resolutions up to 720p or PC and VESA resolutions at 1440x1050.

Crestron CEN-NVS100

Crestron’s CEN-NVS100 provides a simple solution for streaming video from any camera to a touchpanel. It works with all Crestron V-Panel and Isys i/O TPMC Series touchpanels. It is compatible with the ADMS Intermedia Delivery System, and can be used to add live video monitoring to a remote access solution using Crestron’s e-Control XPanel application, or to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Crestron Mobile and Crestron Mobile Pro control apps. Dual codecs allow the simultaneous streaming of signals with two different video settings. Video settings include adjustable image size, quality, and bit rate. Further options include text and time stamp overlay, plus privacy masking to allow any portion of the video image to be obscured. Up to three motion detection windows can be defined, enabling automated control events in response to movement in specific areas onscreen.

Extron VN-Matrix 200 Series

Extron VN-Matrix 200 series of encoders and decoders enable real-time transmission of high-resolution audiovisual content, up to HD or WUXGA resolutions, across standard IP networks for live viewing, collaboration, storage and playback. With the highly scalable VN-Matrix system, an IP network can be transformed into a virtual routing matrix switcher that is practically limitless in size and geographic reach. VN-Matrix applies Extron’s PURE3 Codec, a wavelet-based compression technology that offers several key distinctive advantages, including low-latency delay of audio and video, visually lossless picture quality, and advanced compression techniques that yield very high quality images at low bit rates.

Wowza Media Server 2

Wowza Media Server 2 video engine unifies delivery of live and on-demand H.264 video or AAC/MP3 audio streams to multiple clients and devices, eliminating the need for specialized, client-specific servers and encoders. It extends the reach of content to any platform and any screen, encompassing Flash, Silverlight, QuickTime, and IPTV set-top boxes, as well as video-friendly mobile devices like Android and Blackberry phones, and the Apple iPhone and iPad. Improved economies of scale and reduced encoding, storage, and management expenses mean media enterprises save money, improve efficiency, and streamline systems. As a single-server platform, Wowza Media Server 2 also simplifies personnel training and operation.

VBrick For UC Technologies

VBrick Systems’ streaming video solution is fully integrated into Microsoft’s Office Communicator and SharePoint products, enabling users to collaborate with co-workers by implementing rich media into the familiar unified communications technologies they use every day (instant messaging, desktop sharing, VoIP, etc.). VBrick’s solution for embedding streaming video into unified communications is comprised of two products: the OCS Streaming Gateway and the VBrick Enterprise Media System (VEMS)-SharePoint Integration Module. Underlying this unified user experience is the VBrick platform.

Tandberg Codian

The Tandberg Codian IP VCR 2200 Series is an IP-based videoconference recording, playback, and streaming system. Easy to install and operate, with an intuitive and versatile management interface, the Codian IP VCR 2200 is compatible with all major vendors’ endpoints, and is suitable for corporate training, executive briefings, webcasts, news, distance learning, telemedicine, and more. Featuring up to 10 recording ports and 20 playback ports, the unit is fully integrated with a built-in gatekeeper and streaming server. Comprehensive wideband audio support is combined with H.239 dual video support in this 1U, 19-inch rack mountable device.

Leprecon LPC-48V/LPC-96V

Equipped with 1024 DMX output channels and 512 channels of control, the LPC series is a DMX lighting control console for users who desire a back to basics approach in a conventional lighting control desk but also require that the feature set grow along with their system needs. The LPC48V and LP96V lighting consoles have six programmable Quick Looks that are for volunteer staff who just need to bring up work lights or set a look with the push of a button.

amBX amBIENT XC

The amBIENT XC is a lighting control system designed to change the way in which lighting and space are designed and how lighting combines with video and sound to create immersive entertainment experiences. The amBIENT XC is a stand-alone DMX 512 hardware controller for RGB LED lighting fixtures. The amBX video to light algorithms, automatically generating real time video to light effects, can be customized to also reflect content, mood, pace, and even the actual space in which the effect occurs.

GRAFIK Eye QS

GRAFIK Eye QS combines preset control of lighting and shades with energy savings capabilities and security functionality. A system timeclock activates presets and after- hours events on connected Energi Savr Nodes without affecting the local GRAFIK Eye QS. Use the IR Eye to extend the effective IR range of the GRAFIK Eye QS.

Christie Nitro Solutions

Christie Nitro Solutions are integrated yoke and digital projector systems that enable bright, highquality video and lighting effects to be projected onto virtually any surface. Each yoke provides a platform to move and control a variety of Christie large format video projectors via DMX protocol, allowing users to integrate lighting equipment and video projectors easily with the same control console. These versatile yokes can be flown, rigged or set up at floor level, according to an application’s needs. The Christie YK100, a single-arm yoke, supports the Christie M Series and the Christie LX1500 to give users a range of brightness levels to choose from.

Lightronics SR-515

The SR-516 provides remote control for DMX-512 lighting systems. The unit can store up to 16 scenes and activate them with the push of a button. Scenes in the SR-516 can operate in either exclusive mode, one scene active at a time, or pile-on mode, enabling multiple scenes to be added together. The unit can operate with other types of Lightronics smart remotes and simple remotes for control at multiple locations. The SR- 516 can operate a DMX lighting system without the use of a trained operator at the main lighting console. It can be used continuously without a control console.

AC Lighting Vista T4

The T4 is an all-in-one lighting package. Using the 15-inch pen tablet screen, precision encoders, keyboard, and CD-burner, users can create shows quickly and easily in the console, save them, then run them using a huge selection of live controls. The T4 provides a massive array of the features that make the Vista such a great live desk.

Crestron GLPAC-DIMFLV

The GLPAC-DIMFLV is a compact lighting system featuring a built-in control processor. The system is designed for in-room dimming and switching of multiple lighting zones, or controlling up to four different rooms. While able to control four or eight channels of dimmable fluorescent loads, each GLPAC also provides a link to a centralized Crestron lighting control system for centralized monitoring, management and control. Add optional real-time power monitoring and Crestron RoomView Server Edition Enterprise Management Software to track and minimize energy usage facility-wide.