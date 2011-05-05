OENE and BKM Form Regional Enterprise

Boston, MA--Office Environments of New England (OENE) and bkm Total Office (BK), authorized Steelcase dealers, have combined to create a regional enterprise, supporting workplace needs, that will offer a broadened portfolio of products and services and expanded geographic coverage in New England.
OENE has purchased substantially all of BKM’s assets. Each business will continue to operate under its individual name. By leveraging BKM’s and OENE’s combined resources and capabilities, the enterprise will provide customers with expanded audiovisual, architectural systems, floor covering, and technology solutions.
"This is truly meaningful for our customers, who depend on us to help them create innovative and harder working spaces that inspire, foster collaboration, and optimize their real estate footprint,” said Robert Kelly, president of OENE.
- Larry Levine, president of BKMDon Griesdorn, chairman of BKM, has owned the company since 1977. He will be retiring and transitioning ownership. “I’ve had a long-standing vision of creating a stronger presence in the New England marketplace,” he said. “I’m excited to see that vision come to life as these two great organizations come together. I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our loyal customers and dedicated employees.”
- Effective immediately, Larry Levine joins the company as president of BKM, with over 25 years of contract furniture experience. Robert Kelly will continue to lead OENE as president. Orlando Corsi, CFO and COO of OENE, will expand his role across the entire enterprise. Dan Sabia, formerly BKM president, will assume a new role as executive business consultant.