OENE and BKM Form Regional Enterprise

Boston, MA--Office Environments of New England (OENE) and bkm Total Office (BK), authorized Steelcase dealers, have combined to create a regional enterprise, supporting workplace needs, that will offer a broadened portfolio of products and services and expanded geographic coverage in New England.

Robert Kelly, president of OENE

OENE has purchased substantially all of BKM’s assets. Each business will continue to operate under its individual name. By leveraging BKM’s and OENE’s combined resources and capabilities, the enterprise will provide customers with expanded audiovisual, architectural systems, floor covering, and technology solutions.

"This is truly meaningful for our customers, who depend on us to help them create innovative and harder working spaces that inspire, foster collaboration, and optimize their real estate footprint,” said Robert Kelly, president of OENE.