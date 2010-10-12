BrainJuicer Wins Research Gold at Jay Chiat Strategy Festival

- BrainJuicer Group PLC, the market research agency, has won the Award for Research Innovation at the Jay Chiat Strategy Festival for the paper, “Generating Insights Through Social Media Using Research Robots” presented by Ari Popper, President of BrainJuicer North America.
- The Jay Chiat Strategy Festival, hosted by the 4A’s, was held in Miami, Florida and brought together innovative thinkers on exciting new communication strategies. With an emphasis on new-to-the-world advertising and marketing techniques, the Research Innovation Award was given to the methodology and case study that best demonstrated a fresh solution for inspiring marketers.
- In presenting “Generating Insights Through Social Media Using Research Robots,” Popper detailed how DigiVidualsTM, or ‘research robots’, is a breakthrough solution to deriving insights online through social media sites, such as Twitter. A ‘research robot’ is programmed with specific key characteristics that are specific to a brand, category, a customer segment or trend. It then searches for like-minded people on Twitter and the subsequent postings on Google, LastFM, YouTube and Amazon, collecting an emotionally rounded picture of the target demographic. This information is then used as fuel for new product development teams with a passion for innovation, Popper concluded.
- Ari Popper commented, "I’m delighted that BrainJuicer has received this prestigious Research Innovation Award. DigiViduals signify a breakthrough opportunity for researchers who seek to harness the near infinite information posted through social media. Until now, most social media monitoring has been limited to brand mentions in a crude sentiment context. This is a research revolution: social media monitoring that can generate real insights! It’s extremely satisfying to have cutting edge methodologies such as DigiViduals recognised by the industry.”
- John Kearon, BrainJuicer’s Chief Juicer, commented, “It's terrific that the 4A's Jay Chiat Strategy Festival and its judges have recognised that methodologies such as DigiViduals present the opportunity for research to be illuminating, inspiring and sexy. Too often the research industry is reluctant to embrace boundary-pushing methodologies, instead falling back on traditional solutions that are big on numbers, light on insight and too often dead on arrival.”
