Mersive Solstice With Android Mirroring

The What: The Solstice Pod is the newest addition to the Solstice wireless presentation and collaboration product line combining Solstice Software with an Android-based hardware platform to create a turnkey wireless media streaming solution for improved collaboration in meeting rooms and classrooms. The Solstice Pod is for customers without a dedicated room PC while Solstice Software is available for those with existing room-based PCs.

The What Else: Both Solstice Software and the Solstice Pod feature Android mirroring support from mobile devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop. The addition of Android mirroring support with Solstice further expands the ability for users to share content seamlessly from their mobile devices to the Solstice display without the need for video cables, increasing the flow of information in the meeting room for improved collaboration and decision making.