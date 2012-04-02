NEC Updates MultiSync EA Series with EA223WM

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the latest addition to its MultiSync® EA Series, the 22-inch EA223WM for high-performance enterprise users.

Improving upon its predecessor, the EA223WM is mercury-free and more energy efficient as a result of LED backlighting technology. This reduces power consumption, allows a new slim and light-weight chassis and creates more desktop space. Its integrated touch-sensitive controls enable simple display adjustments through the On Screen Display® (OSD). Its smart sensing technology includes ambient light and human sensors to automatically detect work conditions and determine the proper display brightness. The ControlSync™ allows users to control up to six next-generation MultiSync EA Series displays and adjusts up to 26 settings of each monitor simultaneously via the master monitor. This is most beneficial for multi-monitor setups.

“We’re excited to add this 22-inch model to our next-generation MultiSync EA Series,” said Lynn Gu, Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Our EA223WM is ideal when used in corporate, government and education settings due to its advanced features, sleek aesthetics and high-performance functionality.”

The MultiSync EA223WM includes the following features:

· 22-inch, 16:10 TN panel with LED backlighting

· Slim and light design with touch-sensitive OSD controls

· 1680 x 1050 full HD resolution

· 25,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1000:1 typical)

· Fully adjustable stand with 130mm height-adjust, tilt, swivel and pivot

· ControlSync enables synchronized adjustment of multi-screen setup of up to six MultiSync EA Series displays

· Customize Setting with one-touch recovery to preferred setting

· Advanced connectivity with DisplayPort, DVI-D and VGA

· Integrated 4-port USB 2.0 hub

· Integrated speakers (1W x 2)

· Integrated cable management

· Smart sensing technology (ambient light and human sensors)

· ECO Mode™, carbon footprint meter and cost meter

· ENERGY STAR® 5.1 and TCO 5.2 compliant

· EPEAT™ Silver

The MultiSync EA223WM ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty and will be available in April 2012 at an estimated street price of $259.