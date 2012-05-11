May Webinars Focus on Dynamic Signage

Two free webinars will focus on Dynamic place-based signage in multi-channel marketing and how this powerful medium fits into the "Paid - Owned - Earned" communications model.

May 15th 2-3 p.m. (ET): "Balancing the Medium and the Message." Free webinar with leading-edge perspectives on how dynamic place-based media supports multi-channel marketing, mobilizes the Path of Purchase, and serves enterprise communications goals. Moderated by Digital Signage Magazine Editor David Keene with Omnivex CEO Dave Collard and industry analyst/advisor Lyle Bunn.

Register here.

May 23 2-3 p.m. (ET) "The Media Planners Mindset." This free webinar is the first in a monthly series of webinars for Ad-based Digital Place-based network operators, with its initial focus on revenue achievement. Amy Vollet, VP Director Media Planning, the Integer Group, an Omnicom company presents with moderator Lyle Bunn.