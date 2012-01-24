Park Cast Network Advisory Board Appointments

Digital Out of Home network Park Cast, with screens in public and private parking facilities in the top DMA in the United States, is announcing the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of experts from across the DOOH space.

"Park Cast believes that the industry as a whole is not working closely enough together and benefitting from everyone's experience and knowledge. We have put together the advisory board to enable Park Cast to move in a better direction than would be possible only by ourselves. Each of the advisory board members are highly successful and capable of providing solid insight into market trends and new opportunities covering different angles of our industry," said Joe Matriss, Park Cast’s Managing Director. The focus of the Advisory Board is divided into four roles: Business Consultant, Media Consultant, Content Design Consultant, and Content Management Consultant.

For the role of Business Consultant, Park Cast has tapped Catenate Enterprises CEO Joseph Scott. Mr. Scott has over 20 years experience as a business owner and CEO with expertise in a variety of industries having built and sold several companies. The most recent being one in the digital signage arena where he conceived, developed and sold a digital network deployed in golf course pro shops. “Having built companies from the ground up and working directly with investors I understand the magnitude of developing and implementing solid business plan. I look forward to working with the Park Cast team to manage the business plan as a ‘living document’ and playing a role in making Park Cast Network successful.” said Mr. Scott.

Responsible for a large portion of recent developments in the 3D Projection and Out of Home space, Pearl Media President Joshua Cohen has signed on to the Advisory Board as the Media Consultant. Having a knack for creating buzz in the media landscape, Mr. Cohen brings ample experience working with major brands and advertisers. "It's exciting to be involved with Park Cast as they continue to grow and I look forward to helping to steer their media efforts in the most positive direction possible,” said Mr. Cohen.

Jeff Dougherty is part of the team at BluePony, a content creation company specializing in digital signage, and a company which Park Cast has utilized regularly for help with content. He will become the Content Design Consultant for the new Advisory Board. "Content is becoming evermore crucial to having a successful network that attracts top tier advertisers, and I am happy to help to guide Park Cast towards this end," said Mr. Dougherty.