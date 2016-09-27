Mediasite by Sonic Foundry Now Integrates with Ramp

Sonic Foundry, provider of video creation and management solutions, has formed a technology partnership with Ramp. The partnership aims to scale delivery of enterprise streaming video applications such as corporate communications, training, and live webcasts to Sonic Foundry’s 2300-plus corporate, government, and enterprise customers.

As demand for enterprise video accelerates, there is an increased pressure on enterprise network capacity to deliver video reliably without disrupting network traffic or causing bandwidth bottlenecks. The integration of Ramp AltitudeCDN technologies into the Mediasite Video Platform provides Mediasite customers market-leading solutions for scalable and secure video delivery behind the firewall with streaming, optimization, and control of all video across the enterprise. The integration is offered as part of the Mediasite Edge program that includes software as well as services for deployment.

“Mediasite Video Platform and Ramp’s AltitudeCDN are a great combination for the enterprise, higher education, and government markets to distribute video more widely, easily, and efficiently than before,” said Tom Racca, chief executive officer of Ramp. “We’re delighted to partner with Sonic Foundry, which has a well deserved reputation as a leading provider in these markets.”

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking to scale the delivery of mission-critical video to large global audiences, both live and on-demand. This integrated solution with Ramp is the next step in addressing those unique video challenges,” said Gary Weis, CEO of Sonic Foundry. “We are confident our partnership will drive company growth, increase value to our customers, and continue to accelerate the adoption of enterprise video with no barriers.”

Sonic Foundry’s patented Mediasite Video Platform is designed to quickly and cost-effectively automate the capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Ramp’s AltitudeCDN product line provides a set of tools for delivering and managing distribution of video and media content across global WANs. AltitudeCDN OmniCache is a standards-based solution for distributing live and on-demand video webcasts, and AltitudeCDN Multicast+ is a multicast solution, delivering high-quality, reliable video broadcasts over bandwidth-constrained enterprise networks.