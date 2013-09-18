Borough Hall Cinema Goes Digital with Community

A visit to the Cinema at the Borough Hall in Godalming, Surrey (United Kingdom) offers a blend of friendly atmosphere and a traditional environment, but it now delivers a modern audio visual experience with technology from Community, Powersoft, Symetrix and Christie.

Borough Hall Cinema in Godalming, Surrey (UK) with Community VERIS2 Loudspeaker System



The Borough Hall in Godalming has a cinema history that dates back more than a century. As early as 1911, the Borough Hall was the first venue in the town to show films. In the intervening years, both the Empire and Regal chains opened cinemas, only to eventually close them. Godalming's cinema history was completed in 1986 when the Borough Hall Cinema was re-established in a joint venture between Waverley Borough Council and Southern Cinema Services. Now, 100 years later, Borough Hall Cinema has joined the digital age.

In addition to showing its own program of films, Borough Hall Cinema is a multi-purpose venue used for arts and entertainment, meetings and presentations. At the screen end of the hall is a stage, and tiered seating can be rolled back to provide a flat main floor when required.

Providing the design and installation for the project was MVS Audio Visual. Alistair Maher of MVS said, “Our first visit to Borough Hall Cinema was a step back in time. The massive old 35mm projectors were impressive in scale and had certainly served their time.”

MVS chose the Christie DHD600 as the main projector, with additional video sources from Samsung and Denon Blu-ray players and a Humax PVR. “To match the quality of the video we needed a sound system that would be equally impressive,” said Maher. “For this we turned to Community’s new VERIS 2 loudspeaker range and Powersoft amplifiers.”

Three Community V2-3594 15-inch, three-way loudspeakers provide the left, center and right channels with a dual 15-inch V2-215S for LFE and Sub. Four two-way, 8-inch V2-8s are used for the surround sound. A four-channel Powersoft M50Q drives the LCR and LFE loudspeakers and a four-channel M28Q powers the four V2-8 loudspeakers.

A Sherborne PT-7030 performs surround sound processing and a Symetrix Solus 16x8 handles EQ, dynamics processing, bass management, mic mixing, level and preset control. The system is operated via an RTI control system with touch panel UI.