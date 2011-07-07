SurgeX Intros Space Saver Line

SurgeX has revealed its new rearmount surge suppressors, the Space Saver line.

The line features two products, the Compact Mount and the Vertical Mount, and both units can be mounted with plugs facing up or down. The Space Saver line of surge suppression products keeps power distribution neatly organized at the back of the rack and provides easy access to power cable configuration and enables integrators to eliminate the hassles of installing custom length power cords required by large racks.

The Compact Mount can mount anywhere and available with 2, 18 or 24 outlets. The Vertical Mount features a fixed bracket and hinge to open and close as needed as well as eight grounded AC outlets (six switched, two always on). Both units feature a remote interface and remote indicator LED, Over/Under Voltage Protection LED, Power On/Off LED and Self Test LED, as well as two power configurations: 15 Amp/120 Volt and 20 Amp/120 Volt.

“The goal of the Space Saver line is to provide our integrators with a no-compromise power protection unit that doesn’t cost them valuable rack space,” said Shannon Townley, vice president of SurgeX. “Integrators shouldn’t have to make a choice between putting in a power protection unit or not because of space constraints. With the Space Savers, we can provide our award-winning protection with a revolutionary design that enables more rack space for other equipment without having to sacrifice protection.”