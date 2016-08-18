Media Vision Expands to U.K., Appoints Jason Williams Director of Sales

Jason Williams

Media Vision has continued its growth in Europe by launching a local presence in the United Kingdom. Media Vision’s new operations in the U.K. will aim to improve customer experience with faster response time, accessibility to equipment, and local support.

Jason Williams, based in the Greater London area, has been appointed as Media Vision’s director of sales for the United Kingdom and Ireland; he will be leading the company’s regional expansion. Bringing more than 26 years of audiovisual engineering and consulting experience, Williams’ expertise lies in the delivery of conference technologies and multimedia solutions across a number of vertical markets in the public and private sectors.

“The most recognized experts in simultaneous interpretation and congress technologies have been joining the Media Vision team, driven by confidence in the technology and a high energy to deliver their very best,” said Jack de Keyser, senior director of sales in Europe. “Jason possesses remarkable experience; we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to finding the right solutions for our end-user needs.”

Williams will be working to qualify a number of integrators and consultants as Media Vision partners who will be fully supported with onsite product training, systems design expertise, and a wide range of solutions offering unique capabilities and flexibility for installations.

“One of the product lines that I am most excited to showcase is the TAIDEN 5300 Digital Infrared Discussion System, particularly for corporate boardrooms, VTC, and combinable spaces,” Williams said. “This is a great non-RF solution to our ongoing issues in the U.K. with interference and congestion on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz ISM Wi-Fi bands.”

Expanding local support in the United Kingdom is a part of Media Vision’s continuous growth plan with nine new European countries added in the past four years. Media Vision currently has large showrooms, training centers, and equipment warehouses near Paris, Brussels, and Geneva, and plans for a London expansion in the near future to offer training and certification programs to partners.