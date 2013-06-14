Panasonic - Covering You from All Aspects

- From digital signage, to outdoor TVs, to projectors, to plasmas—Panasonic offered a lot to see in a short amount of time.
- Notable was their 85-inch interactive plasma, which was running a full Windows operating system. The unit was also available in a 65-inch version. The 65-inch version may find it’s way into the educational market as a touch and learning tool for students. I don’t know about you, but I surly would have retained more in school if it were interactive.
- Like Sony, Panasonic also was debuting a Laser Projector; sadly all available on hand ‘experts’ were occupied, so I don’t have any specs. It is exciting to see new projection technology at the show—not just based in resolution, but also based in the mechanics and life of the unit.
- An issue with outdoor displays is the internal temperature of the unit. Once it gets too hot, the screen goes black. Reacting to this issue, Panasonic had introduced a new series of outdoor units with built-in fans. This keeps the units cooler and was demonstrated with a blaring light shining on the unit. It was still cool to the touch and I was there at the end of the day. The only wrinkle is this adds filer replacement, but it only needs to be done once a year. These units are a fully outdoor unit—able to handle weather from any direction.