ISA Expo April Set for Digital Signage Focus

The ISA International Sign Expo 2014 is set for what’s expected to be record-breaking attendance April 23-26 in Orlando. More than 17,000 sign industry professionals and 500 exhibitors are expected in Orlando– and there will be quite a bit of digital signage activity.

The Dynamic Digital Park area on the Expo floor– dedicated to digital signage exhibitors and launched at last year’s ISA Expo, will be a particularly good place to engage with sign companies that have relationships with end-users nationwide– end users that are looking for digital signage solutions.

“After a highly successful inaugural year last year that resulted in a sold out Dynamic Digital Day conference”, said Glenn Feder, Director, Business Development at the International Sign Association, “we’re looking forward to even more participation and interest for the April 2014 Expo.”

Hours for the Dynamic Digital Park at the ISA Expo will be:

Thursday, April 24, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 25, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

There will be two days of educational sessions in the Dynamic Digital Park. Including:

• Helping Sign Companies Enter and Succeed in the Electronic Digital Signage Market; Speaker: Melody Craigmyle, Almo Professional A/V

• Mixing Digital Signage and Print; Speaker: Sebastien Hanssens, Caldera

• How to Get Your Digital Foot in the Door of New Opportunities;

Speaker: Keven Yue, Ingram Micro

• Simplifying Digital Signage – How Smart Displays Are Changing the Cost Containment Calculus; Speaker: Kevin Schroll, Samsung Electronics America

The above is just a sampling of digital signage-related educational sessions. For a full line up, click here

Our primary objective” said Glenn Feder, “is to engage and educate U.S. sign companies about dynamic digital signage and how they are ideally positioned to deliver these solutions to their existing local, regional and national customer base– so that the AV community can join the sign company community to bring dynamic digital signage solutions to end-users that are still looking for that trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be a complex and ever-changing landscape.”

And as part of that effort, on the day preceding the show floor grand opening (Wednesday April 23rd), will present more digital signage sessions, with AV and digital signage experts including Mike White, President of Multi-Media Solutions, Inc.; Alan Brawn; Jonathan Brawn; Kim Sarubi, President, CEO Saddle Ranch Digital, Inc. & President PetCARE TV; and more. The Wednesday April 23 sessions include:

Demystifying DDS with the 7 Key Elements

• Learn what DDS is and how it fits in the overall signage industry

• Understand the 7 Key Elements of DDS and how they relate to your existing business

• Identify a clear cut path to add DDS to your business

Understanding the Profit Trail of DDS and How to Get There

• Understand the details of the business segment

• Understand ROI and ROO

• Look at each part of DDS and what profits are to be realized

Understanding Content, Its Complexities, and Best Practices

• Understand what DDS content is and is not

• Understand the content creation process

• Understand how to incorporate content into your own DDS business model

The Art and Craft of Selling DDS to Your Clients

• Understand who the customers are and what they are looking for

• Learn what is involved in the sales process

• Learn how to use your current sales skills in the DDS process

The 25 Gotchas! of DDS and Go-No Go Decisions

• Learn what the “gottchas” are

• Learn how to avoid the “gottchas”

• Understand when DDS is not the answer

Win/Win Partnerships in DDS for the Sign Installer

• Understand the true meaning of partnerships in DDS

• Learn how to maximize the value of partnerships

• Learn when to partner and what to keep in house

Demonstrating the “Theater” of DDS

• Learn what to demonstrate

• Learn how to demonstrate

• See examples to use as references in the demonstrations

The ISA Sign Expo website, http://www.signexpo.org/ has a lineup of all the events planned as well as a listing of participating exhibitors.