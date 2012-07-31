AES Launches New Project Studio Expo at 133rd Convention

The 133rd AES Convention will herald the introduction of the Project Studio Expo, featuring practical training and an exhibit area focused on leading edge project studio technology.

Developed in partnership with Sound On Sound and Craig Anderton, the Project Studio Expo (PSE) brings the latest recording techniques, best practices, and practical tips from leaders in the recording business.

“I think we can safely say this two-day event will be a highlight of the convention,” said AES executive director Bob Moses. “It builds on AES’s long history of leadership in the recording industry, and addresses issues of deep importance to people working in small studios. Based on early feedback from industry pros, I’m confident we have hit a home run with this event.”

In a joint statement co-signed by Sound On Sound Editorial Director Dave Lockwood and Editor Paul White; Craig Anderton, Executive Editor, Electronic Musician and Editor in Chief, Harmony Central; Frank Wells, Editor, Pro Sound News and the AES Daily; Sarah Jones, Editor, Electronic Musician; Tom Kenny, Editor, Mix; Strother Bullins, Pro Audio Review; and Tape Op Editor/ Founder, Larry Crane, and Publisher John Baccigaluppi, these industry leaders stated: “We strongly support AES in striking out in this new direction. We believe that in the years to come, the Project Studio Expo will continue to grow, and in the process, enhance the overall Convention.”

Scheduled for Octpber 27-28 at SF’s Moscone Center, the PSE will feature in depth Clinics and Q&A sessions with noted leaders:

DAY ONE: Saturday, Oct. 27

* It Won’t Sound Right If You Don’t Hear It Right: Studio Acoustics – Presenter, Hugh Robjohns

* Total Tracking: Get It Right At Source – Choosing & Recording Your Sound Source – Presenter, Hugh Robjohns

* Mixing Secrets: Production Tricks To Use With Any DAW – Presenter, Mike Senior

* Master Your Tracks: DIY Results to Compete With The Pros – Presenter, Craig Anderton

* You Ask, We Answer: Q&A session Moderator Hugh Robjohns; Panel, Paul White, Mike Senior & Guests tba

* Take Your Studio On Stage: Live Performance With Laptops, Looping Pedals & Other Studio Tech – Presenter, Craig Anderton

DAY TWO: Sunday, Oct. 28

* Keeping The Human Element In The Digital Age: Ways To Keep Music Sounding Alive And Interesting – Presenter, Craig Anderton

* Total Tracking: Get it Right At Source – Choosing & Recording Your Sound Source – Presenter, Hugh Robjohns

* Mixing Secrets: Production Tricks To Use With Any DAW – Presenter, Mike Senior

* Master Your Tracks: DIY Results to Compete With The Pros – Presenter, Craig Anderton

* Make Music With Your iPad: Hot Apps, Great Gadgets & All Things IOS – Presenter, tba

* Ask The Editors: Q&A Session - Moderator: Hugh Robjohns; Panel to include Paul White, Sarah Jones, Frank Wells, Strother Bullins, Larry Crane and Tom Kenny

"AES has always been the place where the recording industry came to share the latest techniques and connect with colleagues from around the world,” Bob Moses said. “In past years the business was built on a number of large studios and an entirely different workflow than today. The Project Studio Expo brings the AES into alignment with the reality of today's industry and addresses the latest techniques, best practices, and workflow. Anyone doing professional work in a small studio should come to listen, learn, and connect with their peers and mentors."