Matrox Reveals Next-Generation Maevex Multi-Encoding, Decoding Technology

The What: Matrox Graphics is expanding the Matrox Maevex line of encoders and decoders with a new range of products designed for multiple real-time encoding, streaming, transcoding, and recording. The Maevex 2 product line will feature a variety of form factors, including PCI Express cards, stand-alone appliances and OEM versions of the hardware and software, capable of supporting up to 64 channels of 4K capture, real-time encoding and streaming in a single 5U rack for high-density applications.

The What Else: For extension and switching applications, Maevex 2 will provide Full HD, 4K and 8K extension and switching over standard IP including UHD at 60Hz with ultra-low latency.

In enterprise video management systems (VMS), Maevex 2 will feature Matrox Advanced Hybrid Streaming (AHS) which provides multiple source capture; real-time encoding and streaming; adjustable picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture; simultaneous stream and record; multi-protocol streaming; and multiple concurrent bitrate streaming.

When live streaming and recording in government and enterprise environments, Maevex 2 will provide maximum interoperability with third-party hardware and software. In addition to the market-leading real-time encoding resolution capabilities of Maevex 2 SKUs, the new products will be highly adjustable to bias for image quality to the point of near lossless video. 4:2:0 color sampling currently shipping on the Maevex 5150 Series will now be joined by Maevex 2 with support for up to 4:4:4 color sampling for the clear transmission of the most demanding detail in any application.

The Maevex 2 product range will support commonly used streaming protocols such as RTMP, RTP, HTTP, MPEG2.TS, and RTSP making new SKUs compatible with the current Maevex 5150 series and thousands of third-party hardware and software encoders, decoders, cameras, media players, network storage, mobile devices, browsers, and streaming media servers.

Matrox is further expanding the Maevex developer APIs to help OEMs, integrators, and software developers incorporate Maevex features into their own applications including AV processors; digital signage software; enterprise video management software; challenging video and graphics recording applications; security and surveillance environments; and WAN and cloud tools for any need.

“It is an extremely exciting time here at Matrox,” said Ron Berty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “What we are rolling out in the coming months is truly a bonanza of multi-point, real-time encoding and streaming capabilities that meet all the goals of our hardware and software OEM development partners and our international value-added distribution and re-sale partnerships.”

The Bottom Line: Matrox will be showing the first live demonstrations of the new Maevex 2 technology at InfoComm 2016 (booth N2047) including private showroom demonstrations to registered OEM development partners.