Women in AV Panel Discusses Mentoring Strategies

The sold-out Women in AV luncheon brought together women from across the world and featured a panel of industry experts discussing the ambitious mentoring programs the group is organizing.
- Jennifer Willard, founder of Women in AV, announced a major industry recruitment initiative for the fall where members will be going out into their communities to encourage both men and women to join the AV industry.
- Willard said one major goal is to have women from every continent in the organization. “I will not stop until I get a woman in AV from Antarctica,” she said.
- On the panel, Kelly Bousman, senior VP of marketing for AVI-SPL, spoke about the local peer-to-peer mentoring program she’s involved with in Tampa, FL. “I try to help people align the resources and tools they need,” she said.
- Mike Miller, of Vaddio, advises mentors to “give everything you have to [prot égés] because you’re going to make them better by doing it.”