Matrox Monarch HD Professional Video Streaming and Recording Appliance

Matrox Monarch HD is a small, easy-to-use H.264 encoder designed for professional video producers who need to simultaneously stream a live event and record a mastering-quality version for post-event editing. Priced at just $995 US, it provides these two independent modes in an integrated unit. From any HDMI input source such as a camera or switcher, Matrox Monarch HD generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol. While encoding the video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, Matrox Monarch HD simultaneously records a high-quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, a USB drive, or a network-mapped drive. Matrox Monarch HD is remotely controlled using any computer or mobile device with a web browser. The new Monarch SDK, an HTTP-based API, includes documentation and sample code that let AV and broadcast equipment developers write applications to configure and control Monarch HD streaming capabilities, giving them a very straightforward way to include a high-quality webcasting service as part of their overall product offerings.