The What: The Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solution consists of the Maevex 5100 Series encoders and decoders that can extend or record up to 1080p60 video and audio over a standard IP network at user-defined low bit rates for excellent quality and minimal network bandwidth consumption.

The What Else: The Maevex encoder streams or records high-quality video and audio and uses the H.264 video compression standard. It can stream to Maevex decoders or any device or PC that supports the required network protocols. It can also record to a shared network or NAS drive.