SurgeX Commissions Global AC Power and Grounding White Paper

SurgeX International, manufacturer of AC power distribution and protection products for the global marketplace, announced the free availability of a new white paper, Power and Grounding for Audio and Video Systems: A White Paper for the Real World – International Edition.

Authored by Jim Brown of Chicago’s Audio Systems Group, Inc., the 43-page document was commissioned by SurgeX International to serve consultants and IT/AV system integrators as a core guide on the proper implementation of 120/230-volt AC power platforms with correct connection, distribution and grounding practices.

A resource for anyone involved in complex system design and integration, the document has been published for complimentary distribution on the SurgeX International website at www.surgexinternational.com/pdf/SurgeX-Power-Ground-EU.pdf.

“The implementation of proper AC power and grounding practices for integrated systems is commonly overlooked,” said SurgeX international director of engineering, Andy Benton. “So we asked Jim Brown to help enlighten our consultant and integrator base with a definitive white paper on the subject. There are only a handful of IT/AV consultants on the planet that understand these issues at the level that Jim does, and his course at InfoComm has become a requisite for professionals looking to secure CTS status and beyond.”