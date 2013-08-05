FSR Adds Multi-Format Scaling Matrix Switcher

FSR has announced the immediate availability of the new DVS-MFSW-94XT, a multi-format 9x4 scaling matrix switcher that reduces the challenges associated with integrating legacy analog gear with newly installed digital video products.



The 94XT offers 9 inputs: 4 HDMI with stereo audio, 3 HDMI via CAT x cable, and 2 multi-format analog inputs. On the output side, there are 2 HDMI outputs and 2 HDMI over CATx outputs, each scaled to match the resolution of the display.

“While most new purchases of video equipment are digital, there is an incredibly large installed base of legacy analog equipment already in place. The 94XT extends the life of the legacy gear by allowing it to operate seamlessly alongside the newest digital video equipment,” explained Jan Sandri, FSR president.

The 94XT incorporates intelligent EDID and HDCP management along with high bandwidth ADC’s and scalers to make not only the installation, but the operation of the overall system “Plug-n-Play” simple.

“We felt that it was important for the 94XT to be able to operate flawlessly in environments where users can arrive with nearly any computer, tablet or other video device, plug it in and have it simply work. Too many other products work only in fixed environments and our world is far from a fixed environment,” added Joe Fischer, FSR’s director of engineering.

For additional flexibility, the 94XT has 2 additional balanced stereo audio inputs, 1 unbalanced stereo audio output, and SPDIF outputs for each video output. It can be controlled from the front panel, remotely via RS-232 or TCP/IP, or through the built-in web server.