iSIGN Chooses Seneca Data for Manufacturing

iSIGN Media Solutions, a provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions for advertisers, manufacturers, retailers and advertising agencies throughout North America– including digital signage- has announced that Seneca Data Distributors has been chosen as iSIGN's manufacturer of record for all of iSIGN's equipment, including its Smart Antenna.

iSIGN Media is a North American provider of multiplatform advertising solutions that utilize Bluetooth, Mobile, WiFi and Location-Aware technologies to deliver rich media, permission-based messages for customer engagement. The resulting business intelligence and real time metrics, gathered through iSIGN's advertising platform, deliver insights into emerging consumer behaviors that help advertisers measure their efforts and make better business decisions to increase ROI and customer loyalty. Partners include: AOpen America Inc. and IBM, with solution distribution by BlueStar Inc.

"Through both of us being business partners of AOpen, we've enjoyed a long relationship with Seneca and have been impressed with both their professionalism as well as their attention to detail and quality," said Alex Romanov, iSIGN's Chief Executive Officer. "We felt that it was important that the supplier of our equipment, including both our SA and Bluetooth antenna be a firm that stresses quality and service, at reasonable prices."

www.isignmedia.com