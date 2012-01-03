Kramer Academy Offers CTS Prep Class

Kramer is offering a three day CTS prep course, where students will participate in a facilitator guided forum working in small groups.

During the class, students will explore the new CTS exam format and review the InfoComm licensed content that will serve to prepare participants for the exam.

This class is also worth 24 CTS renewal units, and will allow anyone currently holding the CTS designation to get the bulk of the renewal units necessary to keep their certification.

Your Cost:

$205 – Per Student - Covers Student Materials

cost does not cover travel, incidentals or InfoComm CTS testing fees

LOCATION:

TBD

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

February 7-9

For more information contact Malissa Dillman, Kramer’s training and education manager, at 770-570-8538 or mdillman@kramerus.com.