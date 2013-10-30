Josh Nissim Promoted to Senior VP/GM of WorldStage NY

Josh Nissim has been promoted from VP of Lighting to the position of Senior Vice President/General Manager of Worldstage’s New York operation.

"Josh has been a trusted member of our management team for many years, and this was the logical next step,” said WorldStage president Josh Weisberg. “As we continue to grow and look towards expanding our capabilities and geography, Josh will provide the stability and continuity that is so important to any successful business."

“Josh has shown such a steady hand in guiding and supporting the lighting and shop operation that it made sense to elevate him to a general management role,” Weisberg said.

“I truly appreciate being part of an organization that has allowed me to grow as the company has grown,” said Nissim. “It’s been a great ride and I look forward to the challenges my new position brings and to continuing to lead a group of very dedicated and talented people.”

Nissim originally joined WorldStage (then called Scharff Weisberg Inc.) in 1995 serving as a video engineer/projectionist and project manager for five years. He then left the Staging Division to launch and run the Media Resource Center (MRC), a full-service production facility, which he ran for several years. He came back to rental operations in 2006 to run Scharff Weisberg Lighting and more recently was promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2010 overseeing the company’s NJ facility and operations.