Peavey Training Earns More CTS Credits

Peavey has announced that participants in the MediaMatrix Certification two-day technology training course now earn 7.5 hours of credit toward the renewal of their InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) certification.

MediaMatrix Certification training courses instruct AV industry designers, consultants, contractors and end users on best practices for designing, deploying and implementing MediaMatrix audio distribution, processing and control systems. Peavey will offer its two-day MediaMatrix basic and advanced system design seminars in 16 North American locations in 2012.

For a schedule of training opportunities, visit the MediaMatrix website at mm.peavey.com.

"Peavey Electronics has educated thousands of AV system designers, integrators and end users from around the world since MediaMatrix revolutionized the professional audio industry in 1993," said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation. "Peavey and InfoComm share a common commitment to providing educational resources and opportunities that keep the AV industry moving forward."