Martin Audio Unveils CDD-Live! Audio Line

CDD-LIVE! audio series by Martin Audio

At this year’s Prolight + Sound Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Martin Audio unveiled its CDD-LIVE! Series.

Comprising three full-range models and two subwoofers, the CDD-LIVE! line covers many professional standalone and distributed applications, from sound reinforcement and monitoring for live bands, DJs, and corporate events, to installations in dance clubs, ballrooms, theaters, and performing arts centers.

At the heart of the series is Martin Audio’s patented coaxial differential dispersion technology. Combining the "point-source" benefits of coaxial design with the consistent coverage of differential dispersion, CDD-LIVE! systems project sound evenly front to back while exhibiting wide horizontal coverage close to the speaker—delivering high fidelity and impact throughout the audience.

Onboard Class D amplification, DSP, and Dante Digital Audio networking ensure simplicity of stage setup and efficient installation, while tour-grade enclosures and comprehensive mounting options, including pole mount, wall brackets, yokes, and rigging inserts provide maximum flexibility in deployment.

“Until now, most industry self-powered portable loudspeakers have been underpowered, light-duty systems or very high-end systems out of reach of many users,” said Dom Harter, managing director of Martin Audio. “Now, with the multi-purpose CDD-LIVE! Series, Martin Audio brings everything rental companies, system integrators and musicians require from a self-powered loudspeaker at a commercially sensible price.”

He added, “This also marks our first product venture utilizing Dante. Given the popularity of this digital network solution, it is surprising that there has previously been a dearth of premier loudspeaker products that support it, let alone at this price point."

Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate said, “We warmly welcome Martin Audio to the growing list of Dante network manufacturer partners and we are excited by the product promise that CDD-LIVE! will offer worldwide users.”