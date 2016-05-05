Martin Audio to Launch CDD-WR, CDD-LIVE! At InfoComm

The What: Martin Audio will launch both CDD-WR and CDD-LIVE! for the US market at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas.

The What Else: CDD-WR is the weatherized version of the popular dedicated install CDD Series that has already met with widespread acceptance in the U.S. based on the range’s audio performance, versatility, and cost effectiveness. The CDD-LIVE! Series offers unique new technology consisting of coaxial differential dispersion drivers teamed with integrated amplification, Dante connectivity, and tour-grade materials.