Martin Audio Offers EASE Sound Design Support For MLA

Martin Audio has added support for installers and sound designers with the provision of specific GLL files for designs using MLA, MLA Compact, or MLA Mini in an EASE model.



Andy Davies, Head of the Product Support Group for Martin Audio said, “The increasing demand for Multi-cellular technology in an installation environment has driven this development as an initial in-house solution; however, we are also working towards making this a simple addition to future iterations of our free-to-own Display software.”

For the time being, in order for Martin Audio to supply a GLL file all that is required is an EASE "packed" project file of the venue showing the array location points, together with the appropriate Display2 file for the venue. Davies continued, “We can then extract the necessary data from the Display2 file and, via additional software, generate the specific GLL; this will include the inter-cabinet and array tilt angles, together with all the associated filter coefficients generated within Display2 to meet the set objective targets. It will also incorporate the appropriate Case Data for a visual representation of the proposed array within the EASE model.”

The GLL will then be inserted into the EASE model at the predefined location points and the coverage prediction checked to coincide with the Display2 output. The EASE model will then be "packed" and returned to the installer or designer. Should any anomalies in coverage be discovered, or any circumstances arise where it is felt that improvements to the overall performance of the system could be achieved, then this will be advised when returning the EASE project.

All three MLA models have seen success in permanent installs, from nightclubs, such as the Marquee in Sydney Australia, to theaters like Bochum’s Stadionring in Germany, or auditoriums such as George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium, to houses of worship like Redemption Church in Arizona and IDC Church in Chicago, USA. The success has been driven not just from the musicality of the systems, but their ability to better control SPL profile, smoothness of coverage, and provide ‘Hard Avoid’ on stage or problem surfaces.