Martin Audio Debuts Hybrid Double 18-Inch Subwoofer

The What: Martin Audio has added a new subwoofer to its lineup with the introduction of SXH218, a hybrid passive subwoofer with two high-powered 4.5-inch coil, 18-inch drivers.

The What Else: The subwoofer can achieve a max SPL of 148dB and is powered by either one channel of an iK42—from the company’s iKON amplifier range—or a bridged pair of channels for full output.

“It looks destined to be the fastest selling subwoofer we’ve introduced in some time,” said Dom Harter, managing director. “We’ve already received significant preorders from a key rental partner in the U.S., it’s already been installed into a new nightclub in Miami, and we’re pretty confident that when we showcase the subwoofer to our European partners, we will sell out of our initial production runs.”