Martin Audio CDD-LIVE! Now Shipping

CDD-LIVE! units being prepared for shippingThe What: Martin Audio has started to ship the CDD-LIVE! Series from its British factory. CDD-LIVE! features the company’s patented Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology that delivers class-leading performance, fidelity, coverage and consistency. Each system also incorporates a powerful electronics module, on-board DSP, Class D amplification and Dante digital audio networking with VU-NET compatibility to simplify set-up, enhance control, and eliminate amplifier racks.

The What Else: The pre-orders have been unprecedented as Dom Harter, managing director, explained, “The specs and pricing alone has been sufficient for many to jump onboard, and when people have heard the series, they are truly astounded with the level of performance, depth, and nuance to the top boxes––especially the 8-inch––alongside the efficiency of the subwoofers that sound loud, low, and tight.”

The Bottom Line: The CDD-LIVE! range is suitable for both live sound and permanent installation applications.