Martin Audio Appoints Dan Orton Product Group Manager

Martin Audio has appointed Dan Orton to the newly created position of product group manager, with immediate effect.

Orton will report to James King, director of marketing, and his duties will include management of both the product portfolio and product support team to help ensure Martin Audio’s catalog remains strong and relevant to market dynamics. At the same time he will be tasked with delivering improved territory application support and monitoring.

With extensive pro audio experience in both the live sound and installation markets, Orton has worked in a variety of engineering development and application engineer roles with both Turbosound and L-Acoustics.

Dan Orton

“Dan is the perfect choice for this new role and I am excited by his technical expertise and insight that will prove invaluable as this business continues to grow,” King said.

“When the opportunity presented itself to take on a role of greater responsibility and impact I couldn’t refuse,” Orton said. “Martin Audio’s products have an excellent reputation for engineering excellence and the future rollout of products is very compelling. To play a part in this growing portfolio and to ensure the consistency of deployment in the field is an exciting prospect.”

Orton’s appointment is the fourth for Martin Audio since September 2016, following Robin Dibble as product support engineer, Bradley Watson as EMEA account manager, and Bradley Stephens as U.S. Southeast regional sales manager.

“Martin Audio continues on the most ambitious product development drive in its history, and all of these guys bring the wealth of industry experience we need to push forward,” said Dom Harter, managing director.