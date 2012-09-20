MNEC Symposium Addresses Marketplace Challenges, Opportunities

NSCA is hosting its inaugural MNEC Industry Symposium to address the challenges, opportunities and key stakeholders you should understand before incorporating MNEC into your business plan.

The MNEC Symposium will include a full-day of sessions and presentations including:

MNEC: What’s this all about and why should I care?The opening session will highlight the latest changes to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) codes and regulations, along with information on the size of the MNEC market, potential barriers to entry, skill sets needed, and how systems integrators can capitalize on the opportunities this market can provide over the next several years.

Creating a Holistic Emergency Management Program: How to Build a Culture of Preparedness – As the number of natural disasters and acts of mass violence continue to climb, the sense of urgency to disseminate information has increased exponentially. During this keynote presentation, Michael Mulhare, P.E. of Virginia Tech will provide details about the emergency notification system, special alerts and protocols refined over the last few years at Virginia Tech.

Concurrent Sessions: MNEC 101 from the AV Perspective or MNEC 101 from the from the Fire/Life-Safety Perspective – Choose from one of two sessions, each focused on the fire/life-safety integrators and AV integrators from the opposing perspective will provide insight into how the code changes have impacted the two types of integrators and ways to forge strategic partnerships in order to provide integrated solutions for your customers.

It All Starts with the Risk Assessment – Learn how risk assessments are conducted, how threats to businesses are identified, and how the vulnerability of these risks are equated. Once risks are identified, help your clients understand how the investment in mass notification and emergency evacuation systems and development of security measures can keep employees and assets safe.

The Impact of Mass Notification and Emergency Communications for Your Business – It all sounds good, but now what? What can you expect from code writers, consultants, and manufacturers moving forward? This closing session will define how each constituency group envisions its strategy for working with systems integrators going forward to help the broader systems integration MNEC team realize success.

Register for the inaugural event today at mnec.org. Registration includes attendance for an opening reception on November 13, and all sessions (listed above) on November 14.

