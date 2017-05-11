Marilyn Fernandes Joins EAW Engineering Team

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has added Marilyn Fernandes to the engineering project management team.

Marilyn Fernandes

Fernandes, who has a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, brings more than 15 years of experience in both manufacturing and engineering environments where she established a strong track record in managing complex projects to success. In her new role, she will be responsible for the successful execution of products including planning, budgeting, oversight, and documentation.

“Marilyn is highly knowledgeable in all aspects of manufacturing engineering,” said Geoff McKinnon, engineering manager. “Our team will benefit from her expertise and analytical skills. We are delighted to have her join EAW.”

Prior to joining EAW, Fernandes was project manager for Dorel Juvenile where she led full-cycle product development by creating and maintaining project schedules, managing internal and external resources, tracking financial performance metrics, and ensuring all quality requirements were met for both internal and external standards.

“I look forward to contributing to the excellence EAW is known for,” Fernandes said. “We have an incredible team; it should be a fantastic year.”