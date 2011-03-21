NSCA Participates in PSA-TEC 2011

Join NSCA at PSA-TEC 2011, a high-caliber education conference for systems integrators through five educational tracks: Business Optimization, Information Technology, Managed Services, Physical Security and Technology Showcase.

Whether you are a business manager looking for ways to improve your cash flow and align with industry trends, a systems engineer in need of technical training and certification, or a sales professional striving for more business from new markets, PSA-TEC is where you should be.

Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director, will be presenting at these PSA-TEC events on May 17:

State of the Industry

Physical security professionals shouldn’t miss the PSA-TEC 2011 State of the Industry presentation. Learn from top industry leaders in physical security, network integration, low-voltage communications, commercial sound and information security. The session will cover market trends, convergence and strategic partnerships, as well as future predictions. Attend this session to position your company for success.

Mass Notification Emergency Communication for Life Safety and Security Applications

The combination of integrated physical security systems and intelligible methods of emergency communication greatly enhances security and protection for a variety of applications. From campuses to stadiums, these systems provide a means to reach and instruct large populations. Attendees of this session will learn about the technological components of MNEC systems and how to integrate these technologies for a smooth deployment and optimal output. Additionally, this session covers the earning potential, mitigation of liability and necessary expertise for the systems integrator.

The Essentials of Campus Safety and Security

Schools of all sizes, from elementary to university levels, now have an increased demand for extensive security systems. Access control, visitor management and video surveillance are key elements to a successful security deployment in this field. Understanding the technological needs of these customers and the funding resources that drive purchasing is a critical step to capturing this business. This course provides attendees with an overview of campus safety and key considerations to marketing, selling and designing solutions for this niche. Additionally, attendees will learn to identify the potential for grant funding and how those funds are allocated.