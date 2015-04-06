MAP Introduces Digital Rackmount Consoles

In a move to provide rackmount control and system monitoring with complete digital signal integrity, Middle Atlantic Products unveiled the industry’s first 100% digital High Definition Rackmount Consoles. These high definition consoles ensure that data remains intact between source and display with no compatibility issues and no need for specialty cabling or accessories.



Featuring a 1080p high definition, 16:9 widescreen display, HD Rackmount Consoles were designed explicitly for digital video, and feature an HDMI-certified 100% digital platform including HDMI/DVI inputs and HDCP compliance.

Two models comprise the new HD rackmount console offering: a standard console configuration for single systems or console with 8 Port KVM for managing multiple systems from a single station. KVM models feature the advanced benefit of being IP-enabled for remote monitoring and management.

The compact, 1-rackspace design of both HD Rackmount Consoles includes the 17” widescreen display with integrated keyboard and touchpad. They incorporate dual rails that allow monitors to reside in an open position while the keyboard can be recessed. This is ideal for active system monitoring while keeping the pathway in front of the rack clear. The dual rails were also designed for fast, one-person installation of the unit.