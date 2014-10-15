MAP Hires New Sales Director

Middle Atlantic Products has hired Wally Cain to serve as director of sales support. In this newly created position, Cain will oversee and manage the customer support, technical support, inside sales, residential support, and design services departments.

Wally Cain



Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, Cain spent nearly ten years at Lastar’s Cables to Go (C2G), which became part of Legrand North America earlier this year. At C2G, Cain most recently served as manager of customer and technical support and product manager, inside sales manager, and account manager prior to that. His educational background includes a BS in Organizational Leadership from Wright State University.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dan Tarkoff, Middle Atlantic VP of sales, said, “Wally brings a wealth of experience in customer and tech support, inside sales and product management in the AV industry. He’s had a highly positive influence as a key member of the management team at C2G. We are excited at the prospect of having Wally guide our customer support and inside sales teams to a new period of significant and sustained growth as we continue our promise of providing the highest level of support to our customers.”

This story was originally published by Residential Systems.