InfoComm 2013 Ramps Up Digital Signage

In a press conference in New York City yesterday, February 6th, at the Cisco Executive Briefing Center in Penn Plaza, InfoComm International executives outlined major new plans and initiatives for the InfoComm show/conference that will take place in Orlando, June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center. While the InfoComm show will feature a variety of new activities and educational sessions, digital signage in particular–already strong at InfoComm– will be getting even more space, time, and resources in Orlando.

“We are the largest trade show, already, for digital signage,” said Betsy Jaffe, Director, Public and Government Relations at InfoComm International, in yesterday’s press conference. “But at this year’s show, we’ll have even more, including new areas of activity related to the all-important area of digital signage: content creation”.

Jaffe also pointed out that there will be more digital signage education actually on the show floor this year, on the “Digital Signage Stage”. And, to top it off, there will be a “Touch Screen” showcase on the show floor at InfoComm.

For the past several years, Display Search has produced their excellent DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference, in cooperation with InfoComm. The conference is held the day before the opening of the show floor. It returns this year, but with a new name: the “FPD Conference at InfoComm: Displays in Professional Markets”. DisplaySearch will be hosting the FPD Conference at InfoComm, on Tuesday, June 11, 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. It will focus on display-based solutions for vertical professional markets. The agenda will include supply chain trends, case studies, and the effect of mobile products.

More than 10,000 technology products from more than 925 companies will be featured at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, Florida, June 8-14, at the Orange County Convention Center. Attendee registration is now available at infocommshow.org.



InfoComm 2013 has more than 500,000 net square feet of show floor exhibits and special events space. More than 35,000 professionals are expected to attend the show, with a third of attendees coming from technology managers, specifiers and end-user communities. InfoComm caters to a spectrum of market sectors including business, government, military, education, worship, healthcare, hospitality, retail and entertainment.

"The AV industry continues to grow each year," said InfoComm Executive Director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD. "Demand for AV technology, including control systems, conferencing, digital signage and networked audio, has increased dramatically in the built environment. Audiences expect increasingly spectacular live events. This interest has resulted in a thriving show."