One Systems Ships POPS

Nashville, TN--One Systems has begun shipping its new powered two-box, three-way sound system called POPS (Portable Outdoor Powered System). Like all One Systems models, POPS is designed to be used outdoors in any weather condition.

POPS enclosures are rated at IP 56 and to keep its amps and digital circuitry dry, the enclosures are sealed to prevent moisture intrusion, making ventilation much more difficult.

To combat heat buildup common in black or dark-finished powered speakers, POPS uses a special reflective gray finish. According to the company, this enables the system to be used in high temperatures and humidity in direct sunlight without shutting down or limiting.