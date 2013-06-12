New Mini Pavilions Bring ‘Neighbors’ to InfoComm



Max Johnson puts on a colorful show at Booth 6151 using Martin Professional's line of LED Luminaires, including the Exterior 50 IP68 and the Exterior 400 image projector.



Adding to the success of InfoComm’s themed pavilions, new “mini” tech pavilions have popped up on the floor this year, highlighting three key industries that are integrating more and more with the AV world: digital content creation, education technology, and security solutions.