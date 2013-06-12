New Mini Pavilions Bring ‘Neighbors’ to InfoComm

Max Johnson puts on a colorful show at Booth 6151 using Martin Professional's line of LED Luminaires, including the Exterior 50 IP68 and the Exterior 400 image projector.
Adding to the success of InfoComm’s themed pavilions, new “mini” tech pavilions have popped up on the floor this year, highlighting three key industries that are integrating more and more with the AV world: digital content creation, education technology, and security solutions.
- The intention for these mini pavilions is to expose InfoComm attendees to a broader spectrum of industries that AV professionals are collaborating with. These smaller exhibit areas showcase the newest products and services these companies offer, and show how they can help with the success of members of the InfoComm Community.
- “These industries are our neighbors within the community,” says InfoComm Executive Director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD. “More and more of our integrators and consultants are involved with those solutions, and looking towards that, we want to provide as much value as we can for our attendees. [These industries] are becoming parts of our lives.”
- The Security and Digital Content pavilions are located in Hall D, and the education technology pavilion can be found in the back portion of Hall C.
- “The security pavilion is bringing electronic security and safety manufacturers,” says Labuskes. “We’ve always had a robust presence for display, but so much of digital display is not just the hardware but the digital content, so we put together a pavilion where the creators of that content are.
- “We’re looking at being neighbors (with the security, digital content and education technology industries). The pavilions are information for people who come to our show. In the end what we provide is a way to connect the sellers and buyers,” Labuskes concludes.