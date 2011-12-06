Listen Adds ADA App for Apple Devices

Bluffdale, UT--Listen Technologies has revealed a simple-to-use mobile program for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Assistive Listening Standards.

The ADA Compliance Assistive Listening Calculator is a complete tool-set for understanding and calculating facility requirements to meet the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design.

The program comes complete with an easy-to-use calculator, e-mail capability, ADA information links, product assistance and quote request button.

The mobile app is based on Table 219.3 Receivers for Assistive Listening Systems from Section: 706 Assistive Listening Systems of the Department of Justice Title III of the ADA. The table outlines the minimum number of receivers/assistive listening devices (ALDs) required based on the capacity seating of assembly areas; and the minimum number of ALDs that are required to be hearing aid compatible.

The ADA Compliance Assistive Listening Calculator App is available as a free app at:

itunes.apple.com.