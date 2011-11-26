Broadsign’s Expanding Customer Base

In recent months several large ad-based networks have joined the ranks of BroadSign’s customers, including JCDecaux, Cineplex, GoGo Cast to name a few.

JCDecaux has selected BroadSign’s software platform for its new digital signage installations around the world. Following rigorous field tests in 2010, the company has deployed several high-profile networks across Europe and Asia in the second half of 2011.

JCDecaux deployed BroadSign to operate The Torch – one of the world’s most spectacular LED signs located on the highway between London and Heathrow Airport. The Torch delivers over 1.8 million impressions every week. BroadSign is also used to manage JCDecaux screens in Oslo metro, Stockholm airport, Changi airport in Singapore and train stations in UK.

“Our team is excited to be JCDecaux’s technology partner for their global digital expansion,” said Brian Dusho, CEO of BroadSign International. “Since early 2000s we have heavily invested in market analysis and in anticipating the DOOH media trends in our service offering. The investment is now paying off as sophisticated media companies such as JCDecaux are leading the way in the fast-growing digital signage business.”

According to Frost and Sullivan’s 2011 World Digital Signage Market study, BroadSign was placed as the 3rd largest provider of digital signage software. It was also one of the two companies on Frost and Sullivan’s Hot Company Watch List.

As Brian Dusho mentioned in his quote for JCDecaux, BroadSign has started benefitting from years of investing in R&D, from anticipating and absorbing the emerging trends in digital signage early, before they become standard requirements.

The ability to grow networks to any size with the same platform and without an increase in personnel is what companies like JCDecaux seek. However, while providing a comprehensive platform for enterprise-scale and ad-based networks, BroadSign does not exclude small- and medium-size businesses. In fact, their needs are fully covered by the BroadSign Creator software.

Next-Gen Creator

Later in the year BroadSign will be releasing the next generation of its Creator. BroadSign Creator is a web-based tool for quick production and distribution of time-sensitive digital signage content. It also provides network operators with the ability to delegate control of a portion of the loop to the venue owner or other third party. Local managers can produce and display their own messages directly on their screens, without affecting global network schedules. BroadSign Creator is a response to feature requests from client networks, mostly in healthcare, that needed to give more flexibility to local divisions to maximize their sales.

With BroadSign Creator, locations can react quickly to changes in inventory levels, product lines, weather conditions, local events or other factors, and inform their customers. They can also boost their sales via promotional, sale or liquidation campaigns, bypassing the traditional campaign execution process via the network operator’s head office. It can also be used to deploy digital menu boards and other types of content that need to be updated directly by the venue manager without intervention of the network operator.

BroadSign Creator is easy to use and requires no training. Its intuitive user interface allows quick production and playback of static and animated content by using design templates, images, color schemes and fonts. The entire application can be white-labeled, meaning that network operators can “skin” the product according to their own corporate image. Secure, customized access to BroadSign Creator can also be configured, allowing End Users to log in to BroadSign Creator via a Network Operator’s domain.

Broadsign continues to share its expertise to help digital signage reach the status of mature and legitimate medium. BroadSign’s key specialists are active participants in the trade association committees dealing with best practices and standards, such as the Media Operations Committee, Creative Committee and Standards Committee of DPAA, DSF Board of Directors, the Standards Committee of DSF, Advisory Board of DSA and Standards Committee of OVAB Europe.

BroadSign’s CEO Brian Dusho was recently appointed Chairman of the newly established International Committee of DPAA, whose goal is to develop international cooperation to further strengthen the digital signage industry, drive standardization of the new medium and recruit new association members from around the world. Brian presented an update on DPAA’s progress at the OVAB Europe’s Digital Signage Conference in Munich on September 15.

BroadSign’s corporate office, operations, support and development facilities are in Montreal, Canada.