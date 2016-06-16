Magma Thunderbolt Validated with Matrox Video Wall Product Line

Matrox Graphics announced that Magma Thunderbolt and PCIe expansion systems have been tested for reliability and functionality with the complete range of Matrox PCIe-based video wall and AV-over-IP product lines. The new collaboration facilitates rapid deployment of high-performance, high-density encoding and decoding mobile command centers for OEMs and system integrators.

Magma products, such as the pictured ExpressBox 3T, have been tested for reliability with the complete range of Matrox video wall and AV-over-IP product lines. Matrox video wall solutions include Matrox Mura IPX 4K capture and IP encoder and decoder cards, Mura IPX 4K IP decode and display cards, Mura MPX video wall controller cards, and Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards. Matrox AV-over-IP solutions feature the Matrox Maevex 6100 Series encoder cards.

“Magma expansion systems help increase performance and efficiency in a wide range of challenging applications from defense and aerospace, high-performance and industrial computing and health and life sciences to media and entertainment and more,” said Julia Elbert, VP of engineering, Magma. “This association with Matrox adds a new dimension to let our integrators offer these customers the high-density video wall and AV-over-IP solutions that are becoming increasingly necessary for control room collaboration and information display of all sorts.”