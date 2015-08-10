Madame Tussauds Reaching Out to New York

A giant LED screen in New York City will give visitors to Times Square - ’the crossroads of the world’ - the chance to see inside Madame Tussauds. The 13 foot by 12 foot LED screen, which was installed on June 19, is visible from 42nd Street.

The LED screen promoting Madame Tussauds in Times Square

The project brief from Madame Tussauds to Banner Managed Communication, its global marketing and communications agency, was to increase the attraction’s cut-through and audience share within the New York tourist scene. BMC brought in its digital experience design partner, OpenEye Global to create the experience from the eyes of the visitor. OpenEye also enlisted Scala and NanoLumens for content management and display installation.The Madame Tussauds and OpenEye teams developed a content strategy highlighting the brushes with fame and infamy that could only happen inside Madame Tussauds. Using actors and a green screen to film reactions to their encounters with Madame Tussauds’ stars, crowds outside could get a real taste of what awaits them inside.