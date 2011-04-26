Extron Ships New 10-inch Touchpanels

Extron has released its TLP 1000MV and TLP 1000TV 10-inch high resolution TouchLink Touchpanels.

The TLP 1000MV and TLP 1000TV are fully configurable, and feature a 1024 x 600 resolution touchscreen surface. The new touchpanels incorporate an MTP – Twisted Pair receiver, which accepts either S-video or composite video input over standard CAT 5 type cable. Power over Ethernet (PoE) allows the touchpanels to receive power via the ethernet connector, eliminating the need for a local power supply.

The TLP 1000MV mounts on a wall, lectern, or other flat surface, while the TLP 1000TV sits on a tabletop or installs on a VESA mount.

"Extron continues our commitment to configurable control for easy and quick installations," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "These new 10 inch touchpanels, in conjunction with our new IPCP 505 control processor, will let integrators design and deploy larger, more complex AV control systems."

The software offers ready-to-use templates for single display rooms, dual display rooms, divisible rooms, multi-image systems and video conference suites. These designs may be used as is, or customized for the application by simply changing individual graphic elements.