Lowell Releases New AV Product Catalogs

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S.manufacturer of professional AV products, has released new rack and audio catalogs for its expanding product base. A third catalog, featuring power distribution and surge protective devices, will be available this Fall.

"Many of our customers have gone to an all-digital format for product information, which is why we offer downloadable catalogs and an interactive Customer Center on our website," said Kathy Lane, marketing communications manager. "Nevertheless, there still seems to be a demand for inclusive printed material for quick-reference convenience, and we're pleased to be able to fill that need."



Lowell printed catalogs can be obtained by requesting them from the customer support team (800-325-9660, sales@lowellmfg.com) or local sales representatives. Digital catalogs can be downloaded from www.lowellmfg.com.