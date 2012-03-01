NAB Features Over 185 New Exhibitors

Washington, DC--More than 185 new exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations during the 2012 NAB Show, held April 14-19 in Las Vegas.

These companies will join a wide variety of NAB Show exhibiting veterans on the 850,000+ square feet of space that make up the NAB Show exhibit floor.

"No place will the 'great content shift' be more evident than on this year's NAB Show exhibit floor, where the companies and products showcased will reflect the new world of multiplatform media," said NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations, Chris Brown. "People come to NAB Show to see what is new, and the many companies expected to exhibit for the first time is indicative of NAB Show's ability to evolve with a rapidly changing environment and deliver fresh perspectives on innovations that are fueling the industry's growth."

The debuting NAB Show exhibitors include Broadcast Sports Inc., MAC Group, Nikon, RGB Networks, The Switch Network, TV Azteca and Vimond Media Solutions, each showcasing products and services integral to the content life cycle.

These exhibitors join 1,600+ companies, including 400+ international exhibitors and some of the world's leading brands and companies, including Accenture, AT&T, Canon, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Fujifilm, General Dynamics, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola Solutions, Oracle, Panasonic, Samsung, Siemens, Sony, Sprint Nextel, Toshiba and Verizon.

Also on the exhibit floor this year are two new attractions in the South Hall: Start-Up Loft, a showcase for new companies and Content Market, a central place to unite programming executives with digital distribution platforms, featuring the Content Lounge (sponsored by Warner Bros.) and Content Theater (Sponsored by FremantleMedia). In the Central Hall, the new Cloud Computing Pavilion will offer the latest in cloud applications, platform structure, software, data storage and security.