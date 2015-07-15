Lowell Manufacturing Adds Representation for Security Market

Lowell Manufacturing Company has signed an agreement with IDMC, Inc. to represent Lowell products in the growing security and datacom markets of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.



IDMC will bring its broad industry expertise and passionate dedication to professional systems integration as its representatives provide product knowledge and support for Lowell’s rack, power, and audio product groups.



“We’re very excited to be associated with the dynamic IDMC sales team,” said Wilhelm Lowell, vice president of sales at Lowell Manufacturing. “Their enthusiasm in defining quality solutions for customers in a wide array of business segments is in concert with our dedication to design and develop quality products for professional systems integration.”